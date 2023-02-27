App helps attendees navigate North America’s biggest construction show

Every three years, ConExpo-Con/Agg, the largest construction trade show in North America, and IFPE, the International Fluid Power Exposition, take place in Las Vegas, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the co-located shows. This year, they will take place March 14 to 18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The mobile app will enable users to find and plan out their what they want to see and how to get there. (Photo: ConExpo-Con/Agg)

The 2023 shows encompass more than 1800 exhibits spread over a combined indoor and outdoor exhibition space of nearly 3 million net sq. ft. – a space equivalent to more than 64 acres. With only a few short days to cover it, the show organizers have launched the ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE mobile app to help attendees find their way around the massive event.

The mobile app connects the exhibitor directory with the show floor map, lets attendees make a plan for what they want to see and how to get there, and enables users to keep notes of what they’ve seen to review once they get home. For those attending any of the 180 education sessions at either show, the app will allow them to view the sessions offered and check on their educational experiences. In addition, the app can be used to learn about other activities at the show, when and where they will take place and how to get there.

The goal in launching the mobile app is to enable attendees to spend less time searching for exhibits or events and more time discovering, said ConExpo-Con/Agg Show Director Dana Wuesthoff.

IFPE Show Director John Rozum added, “We spent a lot of time listening to feedback people who came to the show in 2020. When combined with all the transit options in and around the show, ConExpo-Con/Agg and IFPE 2023 will be the simplest, easiest to navigate, most attendee experience-focused show we’ve ever put together.”

Registration for both shows is currently 20% off for construction and fluid power professionals who use code MEDIA20 and obtain their badge by March 13, 2023.