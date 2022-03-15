Antonio Carraro Passed Away

Antonio Carraro, president of Italy-based tractor manufacturer Antonio Carraro spa, passed away on March 11, 2022 at the age of 90.

The company was founded with the name Giovanni Carraro in 1910 in Padua, Italy, as a manufacturer of sowers, tractors and diesel engines. In 1960 the company was divided into two separate entities: Antonio Carraro, manufacturing compact tractors for specialized agriculture, and Carraro spa dedicated to tractor axles and automotive components.

Active in the company up until he passed away, Antonio Carraro constantly followed the work of the R&D department, where he spent his days.

As President of the company, he was proud that the enterprise stood on the same manufacturing site as his father’s, dating back to 1910. “As a child I worked with my father Giovanni and my siblings. Already at 13, I used to go to agricultural machinery markets in Northern Italy, accompanied on a motorbike by Oscar, my eldest brother,” he recalled.

“My dream has always been the same: to build up my company by continuing to produce Made in Italy, my tractors, in my own country. The recession over these years influences us of course but I am an optimist.”

Carraro is survived by wife Luciana and six children: Marcello, Liliana, Massimiliano, Silvia, Davide, and Barbara.