Antonio Carraro launches three new models with Yanmar engines

Antonio Carraro TTR 4800

Italian tractor manufacturer Antonio Carraro has introduced a range of new 4800 series machines featuring the Yanmar 3TNV86CT-MCR diesel engine. Using common rail injection, the Stage 5-compliant unit has a maximum power output of 28.5 kW (38.8 hp) at 2,600 rpm.

The new engine will be used with a series of models, including:

TTR 4800 – a new tractor for agriculture and civil maintenance which offers isodiametric steering and a hydrostatic transmission;

SP 4800 HST – for road and urban space maintenance, features an articulated chassis;

Tigre 4800 F – for specialised agriculture, with different sized wheels.

Antonio Carraro TIGRE 4800 F

The engine will use a turbocharger rated for 38.8 hp, improving torque and power while reducing noise and fuel consumption.

Stage 5 compliance is achieved through the addition of a particulate filter and EGR unit. The regeneration process for the particulate filter to burn off collected material is fully automated.