Another hydrogen deal for Westport

By Mike Brezonick10 March 2023

Westport Fuel Systems has announced a collaboration with a global original equipment manufacturer to evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the OEM’s engine equipped with Westport’s H2 HPDI fuel system. This collaboration marks Westport’s third major OEM engagement evaluating its H2 HPDI fuel system to date.

Hydrogen internal combustion Westport Fuel Systems has announced a third collaboration with a global OEM to test its H2 HPDI system on the OEM's engine. (Photo: Westport)

Funded by the OEM, the work has begun and will continue through the end of the year, Westport said.

“Vehicle makers around the world are recognizing that there are many possible paths to reaching the important goal of significantly reducing or eliminating emissions,” said David M. Johnson, chief executive officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “Demonstrating our H2 HPDI fuel system is the first step on the path to commercialization and supports the growing view that a ‘one size fits all’ approach to emissions reduction does not exist. Maintaining existing diesel engine architectures and related manufacturing infrastructure is critical to enabling OEMs to offer timely, efficient, cost-effective peak performance in transport applications.”

Westport said that hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with its H2 HPDI fuel system offers a cost-effective solution that delivers substantial CO2 reductions while allowing OEMs to preserve their existing engine architecture, leverage existing engineering talent and experience, installed investments, and decades of technology development in vehicle powertrain design, supply chain, and manufacturing.

Westport’s production HPDI system fueled with LNG and bioLNG is a mature commercialized platform, providing a solid foundation to develop the hydrogen-fueled version of the HPDI system.

