Another acquisition for AGCO

AGCO, the worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced it has acquired JCA Industries, Inc. No financial details were provided.

AGCO has acquired JCA Industries, a specialist in the design of electronic systems and software development for automation and control of agricultural equipment. (Photo: JCA)

JCA, which does business as JCA Technologies, is based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and specializes in the design of electronic systems and software development to automate and control agricultural equipment. JCA’s path planning, sensor fusion, and remote-control software products are used today by original equipment manufacturers. In addition, AGCO said JCA has been serving some of the world’s leading agriculture equipment manufacturers as a provider for electronic designs and software for autonomous machine development.

“The purchase of JCA is another important addition to our precision agriculture capabilities,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “JCA is one of the most advanced developers of autonomous machine technologies for off-road OEMs, and this acquisition will accelerate AGCO’s delivery of machine automation and autonomous systems that improve farmer productivity.”

This is AGCO’s second technology purchase in recent months. In January, the company its earlier announced acquisition of Appareo Systems LLC, a supplier of software engineering, hardware development and electronic manufacturing.