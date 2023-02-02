Andersson out as Husqvarna Group CEO

Pursuant to a mutual agreement signed Feb. 2, Henric Andersson will leave his role as board member of Husqvarna AB and CEO of Husqvarna Group, effective immediately. He will remain employed by the group until March 31.

As previously announced, the board has initiated a process to identify a successor. Until further notice, long-standing Husqvarna executive Pavel Hajman will continue as Acting CEO.

Henric Andersson

“Henric has been with the group for over 25 years and part of the executive team for 12 years,” said Tom Johnstone, chairman of the Husqvarna AB board.

“During the last three years he has held the position as CEO. He is well known throughout the group and is a highly appreciated colleague and friend.

“Henric has played a key role in the development of the Group for many years and in particular during the last few years shaping our strategy to shape great customer experiences and innovate for the future.”

Andersson replaced CEO Kai Wärn on his retirement in April of 2020. A graduate of the Linköping Institute of Technology, Andersson had previously held roles within the manufacturer’s Commercial Lawn and Garden and Group Technology divisions.

In 2012 he became a member of the company’s group management team and three years later became president of the Husqvarna Construction Division.