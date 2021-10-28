And the winners are …. The DP Summit award winners

Here they are... the winners and judges for the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit awards night October 26.

As part of the Diesel Progress Summit held Oct. 26 in Rosemont, Ill., the following companies and products have been announced as the winners of the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit Awards.

This is the third year the Diesel Progress Summit and awards have been held, covering engines and powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles and other types of powered equipment.

The nominations for the awards were received from literally all over the world during the summer and were submitted by the companies themselves or from other manufacturers. The eighth award, The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” award, selected by the judges from the other award recipients.

The nominations were evaluated by a panel of judges that included: Dave Hoffman, former director, Global Sales, Marketing and Customer Support at John Deere Power Systems; Steve Neva, International Standards and Regulations manager at Doosan Bobcat North America; and Jim Saunders, business Development at MurCal. The panel was chaired by Mike Brezonick, vice president of Editorial for the KHL Power Division.

Judging was based primarily on the quality of the nomination information provided, as well as the industry knowledge and experiences of the judges.

The winners of the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit Awards are as follows.

Engine of the year under – 175 hp

Nominees

Deutz TCD 2.9 L

JCB 430 DieselMax

Winner

JCB 430 DieselMax

Engine of the year over – 175 hp

Nominees

Deutz TCD 13.5

Volvo Penta D16

Winner

Volvo Penta D16

Electric or Hybrid Application of the Year

Nominees

Allison eGen Flex

Deutz Hybrid Power Tree

Skylift-Kraft MD6000 E-Series Digger Derrick

Winner

Skylift MD6000 E-Series Digger Derrick

Employer of the Year

Nominees

Anderson Industrial Engines

Catalytic Combustion Corp.

Winner

Anderson Industrial Engines

North American Engine Distributor of the Year

Nominees

Deutz Power Center –South

Iowa Power Products

Melton Sales and Service

Winner

Deutz Power Center South

International Engine Distributor of the Year

Nominees

Brinkmann & Niemeijer

NPS Diesel BV

Winner

Brinkmann & Niemeijer

New Power Technology

Nominees

Dana ePowertrain

The Hatz Digital Solution

Honda eGx

Winner

Dana ePowertrain

The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year Award, a “best of the best” award was selected from the other award recipients. The winner of that award was the Dana ePowertrain, with the judges calling it “vast and turnkey” and something that could revolutionize the industry.

A more complete recap of the Diesel Progress Summit will be available shortly.