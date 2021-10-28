And the winners are …. The DP Summit award winners
By Chad Elmore28 October 2021
Award winners named at the third annual Diesel Progress Summit
As part of the Diesel Progress Summit held Oct. 26 in Rosemont, Ill., the following companies and products have been announced as the winners of the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit Awards.
This is the third year the Diesel Progress Summit and awards have been held, covering engines and powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles and other types of powered equipment.
The nominations for the awards were received from literally all over the world during the summer and were submitted by the companies themselves or from other manufacturers. The eighth award, The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” award, selected by the judges from the other award recipients.
The nominations were evaluated by a panel of judges that included: Dave Hoffman, former director, Global Sales, Marketing and Customer Support at John Deere Power Systems; Steve Neva, International Standards and Regulations manager at Doosan Bobcat North America; and Jim Saunders, business Development at MurCal. The panel was chaired by Mike Brezonick, vice president of Editorial for the KHL Power Division.
Judging was based primarily on the quality of the nomination information provided, as well as the industry knowledge and experiences of the judges.
The winners of the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit Awards are as follows.
Engine of the year under – 175 hp
Nominees
Deutz TCD 2.9 L
JCB 430 DieselMax
Winner
JCB 430 DieselMax
Engine of the year over – 175 hp
Nominees
Deutz TCD 13.5
Volvo Penta D16
Winner
Volvo Penta D16
Electric or Hybrid Application of the Year
Nominees
Allison eGen Flex
Deutz Hybrid Power Tree
Skylift-Kraft MD6000 E-Series Digger Derrick
Winner
Skylift MD6000 E-Series Digger Derrick
Employer of the Year
Nominees
Anderson Industrial Engines
Catalytic Combustion Corp.
Winner
Anderson Industrial Engines
North American Engine Distributor of the Year
Nominees
Deutz Power Center –South
Iowa Power Products
Melton Sales and Service
Winner
Deutz Power Center South
International Engine Distributor of the Year
Nominees
Brinkmann & Niemeijer
NPS Diesel BV
Winner
Brinkmann & Niemeijer
New Power Technology
Nominees
Dana ePowertrain
The Hatz Digital Solution
Honda eGx
Winner
Dana ePowertrain
The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year Award, a “best of the best” award was selected from the other award recipients. The winner of that award was the Dana ePowertrain, with the judges calling it “vast and turnkey” and something that could revolutionize the industry.
A more complete recap of the Diesel Progress Summit will be available shortly.