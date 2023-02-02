Americas Generators adds key account manager

Nestor Quiros joins Americas Generators as its new key account manager.

Americas Generators, Inc. announced it has added Nestor Quiros as its new key account manager. The company is an independent generator supplier to the Americas, offering Triton Power industrial diesel generators equipped with Perkins, John Deere, Cummins, Volvo and Yanmar engines and rated from 10 kW to 2 MW.

Quiros brings decades of technical sales experience to the sales management team with a proven track record, said Eric Johnston, Americas Generators CEO. His background also includes an electrical engineering degree in power distribution.

“I am excited at this opportunity and joining the team at Americas Generators during such a period of growth,” Quiros commented. “Already having a strong presence in the marketplace will allow me to focus on executing strategic growth plans for the Triton Generator brand.

“Great things are happening at Americas Generators, and I look forward to making an impact.”