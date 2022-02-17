Altoz expands manufacturing footprint

Outdoor power equipment manufacturer Altoz, Inc. said it has finalized plans to expand its facility in Red Lake Falls, Minn., to accommodate the company’s growth. A new 62,500 sq. ft. facility is scheduled to be completed by this fall and is the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project that will bring the company’s combined building space to over 400,000 sq. ft. between the Red Lake Falls and Greenbush, Minn., locations.

Outdoor power equipment manufacturer Altoz is expanding its manufacturing space. (Photo: Altoz)

Altoz said the investment and decision to expand its facility in Red Lake Falls was a logical step in the company’s strategic growth plan to increase capacity and improve operational efficiency. The new manufacturing facility will accommodate advanced metal fabrication equipment including laser cutting systems, turret presses, press brakes and robotic welders, along with a powder coat paint system, assembly and a distribution center.

“This expansion will allow us to meet the increased demand for our commercial mowers and continue to diversify into other segments of the outdoor power equipment industry,” said Dennis Brazier, Altoz CEO. Along with the manufacturing space, the site will incorporate a multistory office building that will accommodate a growing workforce.