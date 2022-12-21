Altoz builds first ZTR in new factory

Altoz recently celebrated the first zero-turn mower to come off its new assembly line in Red Lake Falls, Minn. (Photo: Altoz)

The newly expanded Altoz facility in Red Lake Falls, Minn., held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower to come off its production line. Mayor Allen Bertilrud and Altoz owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, were on hand as the TRX tracked zero-turn mower rolled down the line. The company said that as production ramps up it will increase hiring efforts at this facility.

The new, 75,000 sq. ft. production facility is up and running while work continues to complete the $15 million first phase of the project.

“When you look at the size of this building and everything that has gone into it since our groundbreaking in early May, it is amazing the amount of work that has been accomplished. We thank everyone involved for their efforts to achieve this,” said Mike Hugg, Director of Operations, Altoz.

“As we expand our product offerings into multi-seasonal equipment, this new state-of-the-art facility will allow us to increase production to meet our current and future year-round demand,” said Karl Bjorkman, Director of Sales and Marketing, Altoz.

The Greenbush, Minn.-based company said the building is one of the largest in the city of Red Lake Falls. To prepare the site, it moved 23,000 yards of material. Reportedly, 2600 yards of concrete, 42 miles of rebar, and more than 150,000 fasteners were used to construct the building.