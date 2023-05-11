Alternative energy the focus at Off-Highway Conference

Following a successful inaugural event in Chicago last September, the 2023 Off-Highway Conference will be held in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 25. Organized by Off-Highway Research, the market research and forecasting company, the event will not only offer detailed insights into the global and regional construction equipment markets, but also current demand and future market for alternatively fueled machines.

Off-Highway Research Managing Director Chris Sleight speaks at the 2022 Off-Highway Conference. The 2023 conference will be held in Brussels, Belgium, and will focus on the market potential for alternatively powered equipment. (Photo: Off-Highway Research)

“Alternative energy is the hot topic in the global construction equipment industry,” said Chris Sleight, Off-Highway Research managing director. “Although sales of this type of equipment are low at present, there is no doubt that energy sources such as batteries and hydrogen will play an increasing role in the future as the industry seeks to decarbonize.

“As a leading supplier of economic forecasts to the industry, we want to use the Off-Highway Conference to explore the market potential for machines using alternative energy sources. Delegates can expect to come away from the event with a clearer picture of future demand for alternatively fueled equipment, as well as the barriers which need to be overcome to reach that market potential.”

In line with the conference’s theme, the keynote address will be given by Thomas Bitter, head of Technology at Volvo Construction Equipment, a global equipment manufacturer at the forefront of the move towards alternative energy in the industry. Other speakers on alternative energy will include leading technology producers and thought leaders in the area.

In addition to the deep dive into alternative energy, the conference will also provide detailed insights into the national, regional and global trends in the traditional diesel-powered equipment segment. These will include Off-Highway Research’s own forecasts, as well as inputs from leading economists in the construction and construction equipment segment.

Full details of the program, speakers and sponsors can be found at www.offhighwayconference.com. Delegates can now book their place at the 2023 Off-Highway Conference at the special Early Bird rate of €395.

The Off-Highway Conference takes place at Autoworld, in Brussels. The event will be followed the next day by the biennial Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE) Summit. The two events have been organized concurrently for the convenience of delegates and sponsors who may wish to participate in both, and they will share a drinks reception and buffet dinner on the evening of Wednesday, October 25th. For more details about the CECE Summit, visit www.cece.eu/summit.