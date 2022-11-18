Alta Equipment Group to provide fleet electrification solutions

(Illustration: Alta)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. has launched Alta eMobility, a new business segment formed to handle every step – from funding sources to maintenance – in converting truck fleets and heavy equipment to electric power.

Alta eMobility will provide turnkey service to customers by executing custom programs to electrify, charge, operate and optimize their fleets. Alta eMobility will also lead trucking and equipment companies through the electrification process from strategy and funding to execution, sales, service and maintenance.

“Alta eMobility was established to assist customers in navigating the complex path of fleet electrification,” said Ryan Greenawalt, CEO, Alta Equipment Group. “We know that the future of mobility is electrified, and we are excited by the opportunity that this new vertical provides.”

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and more. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 38 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 65 total locations.

Backed by the group’s nearly 40 years of innovation, customer support, service network and its technicians, Alta eMobility will focus on “making it easy and profitable for customers to move through the fleet electrification process.”

“There are so many reasons for fleet owners to make the shift to electric and we realize how daunting the process can be,” said Mike Bucci, vice president, Alta eMobility. “We’ve built our team from industry experts in funding, charging, sales and maintenance to provide our customers with a seamless, turnkey experience that takes a fleet from traditional power to electric power in the most efficient way possible.”

As part of its service offering, Alta eMobility will be the primary dealer and service provider for Nikola Tre trucks in the Arizona, northern Illinois, New Jersey, New England, New York and Pennsylvania markets. Through its agreement with Nikola, Alta eMobility will be responsible for sales, service, commissioning and infrastructure installation.

Alta eMobility is currently operating with its headquarters in Livonia, Mich. and facilities in Phoenix, Ariz. and Syracuse, N.Y., serving customers in the Midwest, Southwest and East Coast regions.