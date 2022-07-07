Allison transmissions to propel U.S. Army vehicle prototype

At the heart of the planned M88A3 HERCULES prototype improvements is the X1100-5B automatic transmission. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

Allison Transmission, which designs and manufactures conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, will provide the X1100-5B propulsion solution for the U.S. Army’s new M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System) prototype vehicle in an initiative to modernize the vehicle. The move is consistent with the Army’s continued investments in combat readiness and fleet modernization.

The program represents more than $37 million in engineering design, development, fabrication, testing and demonstration funds for the X1100-5B for the M88A3 HERCULES through 2023.

Currently, the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank requires two M88A2 heavy tracked recovery vehicles to tow it. The modernization program’s goal is to enable single vehicle recovery to provide more efficient use of resources.

At the heart of the planned prototype improvements is the X1100-5B automatic transmission, a reliable, durable propulsion system based on the proven Abrams Main Battle Tank drivetrain solution. Allison will also provide its new advanced electronic controls system as well as new final drive components to meet the needs of the vehicle application.

Allison has partnered with the Department of Defense since 1946 in the development of propulsion solutions. “This program demonstrates Allison’s long-term strategic relationship with the Army is built on trust, partnership and a mutual commitment to excellence,” said Dana Pittard, vice president for Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. “Our support for the Army’s armored formations spans over 75 years and enhancements and upgrades to this battle-tested X1100 transmission design will further support the Army’s needs for decades to come.”

The Army’s decision on whether to transition the prototype to production is expected in early 2024. Currently, there are more than 900 M88 vehicles in the U.S. Army.