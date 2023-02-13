Allison transmission, Cummins natural gas engine paired for Freightliner Cascadia

The Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series (RHS) fully automatic transmission integrated with the Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine is now available for order in Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) Class 8 Cascadia Day Cab (116 in. BBC) model, Allison Transmission announced.

The Allison 3414 RHS is now available in Freightliner Cascadia with the Cummins ISX12N engine. (Photo: Daimler Truck North America)

Initially introduced in early 2022 paired with the Cummins DD13 diesel engine, the new combination addresses the needs of customers seeking additional powertrain options, said Steve Mignardi, DTNA’s vice president of market development, On-Highway Segment. “The 3414 RHS, combined with Freightliner’s Class 8 platform and a natural gas engine from Cummins, provides customers with an industry-leading solution that maximizes payload and performance while reducing emissions and engine noise levels.”

The 3414 RHS is rated at 410 hp input power, 1450 lb.-ft. input torque and a gross combined weight (GCW) of 80,000 lbs. Designed to fit standard configurations, it features xFE and FuelSense 2.0 with DynActive Shifting. The Cummins ISX12N to which it can be paired is a near-zero emission, inline six-cylinder, turbocharged, four-cycle, spark-ignited engine rated 400 hp maximum with 1450 lb-ft. peak torque.

The transmission is designed to increase vehicle handling and maneuverability in urban duty cycles and provide enhanced performance and efficiency, Allison said, while improving fuel economy by up to 8% compared to the Allison 3000 Highway Series. Its fully automatic architecture translates into more deliveries, reduced route times and more productivity, especially in frequent start-stop duty cycles, the company added.

“Our torque converter’s superior control at low speed and multiplication of engine torque give natural gas engines superior launch, while our electronic controls and gearbox designs allow for full-power shifting,” said Rohan Barua, vice president, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission. “This enables customers to reduce emissions, improve driver comfort through ease of operation and maintain industry leading performance.”