In partnership with several global vehicle OEMs, Allison Transmission announced that it has entered production with its next generation electronic controls platform. Built on four decades of experience, combined with advanced microprocessor and software operating system technology, Allison said the new controls platform is capable of delivering advanced communications, functional safety, cybersecurity and over-the-air programming.

Allison Transmission has developed a next generation controls platform for its 1000 through 4000 transmissions and eGen Power electrified propulsion systems.

Multiple OEMs have partnered with Allison to build the first commercial vehicles equipped with Allison’s next generation controls platform. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) collaborated with Allison to build the first walk-in vans equipped with the technology, with full production planned to begin in the spring. Additional OEM partners such as Mack Trucks, Prevost, and MAN are transitioning to the next generation controls and Allison said it expects all of its OEM partners to transition to the technology by the end of January 2023.

“Many of the advanced technologies and capabilities offered through Allison’s next generation electronic controls platform are at the forefront of commercial vehicle industry adoption,” said Ryan Milburn, vice president of Product Engineering at Allison Transmission. “The capabilities require integration at a vehicle system level.

“System and vehicle level integration expertise is a core competency and differentiator for Allison and we are proud to deliver these next generation capabilities in partnership with our global OEM customers.”

Allison said that numerous hardware and software enhancements support the capabilities offered by the new controls platform, including a new control module; pushbutton shift selector; a new software operating system; controls and calibration software; and a cybersecurity infrastructure.

At launch, the next generation platform will support Allison’s 1000 through 4000 Series product portfolio, as well as Allison’s eGen Power electrified propulsion solutions.