Allison opens new Innovation Center

Ribbon cutting ceremony at the opening of the Innovation Center Photo: Allison Transmission

Allison has opened its new Allison Transmission Innovation Center, located at the company’s headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The center will serve as a development center for Allison engineers as they work on technologies to support customers, industry partners and suppliers in the commercial vehicle industry.

The Innovation Center will be home to approximately 300 Allison employees, consolidating teams from multiple locations into one facility. This will improve internal and external collaboration, with the goal of bringing new products to market faster and more efficiently.

“The Innovation Center, along with the recently expanded Vehicle Electrification and Environmental Test Center, also located on our Indianapolis campus, will be centres of excellence for the development of enhanced conventional and fully electric vehicle technology to meet the constantly evolving needs of the end markets Allison serves,” said Dave Graziosi, chairman and CEO, Allison Transmission.

He continued: “These facilities showcase our commitment to maintaining a leading role in powering the advancements of sustainability and environmental initiatives in the commercial vehicle industry.”