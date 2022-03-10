Allison, FCCC collaborate on walk-in van chassis

Allison Transmission has announced that uprated variants of the Allison 1000 Series and 2000 Series transmissions will be integrated into new Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) MT walk-in van chassis. The transmissions will be equipped with Allison’s next-generation electronic controls platform.

Allison Transmission said that uprated variants of its 1000 and 2000 Series transmissions will be integrated into new Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) powertrains combination for MT walk-in van chassis. (Photo: Freightliner)

“Allison has long shared in our commitment to innovation and excellence, which is why we’re excited to once again partner with them on these latest updates to our walk-in van product lineup,” said Greg Baker, Commercial Product manager for FCCC. “These new Allison transmissions will provide a number of important enhancements and features to the next generation of our MT chassis.”

FCCC’s walk-in van chassis will provide customers with increased productivity and proven fuel economy. Designed for commercial vehicles in on-highway applications including walk-in vans, the Allison 1000/2000 Series transmissions, upgraded with its next-generation controls platform, will be paired with a GM 6.6 L engine to offer ratings up to 380 hp and 465 lb. ft. of torque. The new 1005 Highway Series and 2205 Highway Series models will provide an increase of approximately 40 hp over Allison’s current 1000/2000 Series transmission ratings.

Production of the MT walk-in van chassis with this new powertrain is planned to begin later this month.

Allison implemented numerous hardware and software enhancements to support the capabilities offered by the new controls platform, including a new Control Module as well as a new software operating system, controls and calibration software and cyber security infrastructure.

“By combining Allison’s proven fully automatic transmissions with next-generation electronic controls, we’re able to provide fleets with innovative technology they can rely on,” said Ryan Milburn, Vice President of Product Engineering at Allison Transmission. “We’re proud to partner with FCCC to deliver a light commercial vehicle chassis designed to increase productivity and efficiency for our mutual customers.”