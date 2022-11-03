Allison exclusive provider to XCMG all-terrain cranes

Allison Transmission will supply the Allison 4970 Specialty Series (SP) transmission for use in the XCMG XCA400L8 all-terrain crane. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

Allison Transmission has been named the exclusive provider of transmissions for Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group’s (XCMG) newest all-terrain cranes. The company will supply XCMG with the Allison 4970 Specialty Series (SP) transmission for use in the XCA400L8 all-terrain crane model.

After completing the certification process in December 2021, XCMG was the first customer to integrate the 4970SP, an uprated variant of Allison’s 4000 Series transmission. The 4970SP has a maximum power of 597 kW and torque up to 3200 Nm, with seven forward and two reverse gears. The automatic transmission increase productivity by providing enhanced drivability, gradeability and maneuverability, according to the company. In addition, the company said SP transmissions deliver extended torque range, higher gross vehicle weight capacity and advanced electronic controls.

XCMG has seen “outstanding performance” from the transmission since its initial integration in the new XCA400L8 cranes in July 2022.

“XCMG and Allison have had a successful partnership for more than 10 years. Beginning with 60-ton cranes, to 100 and 130 tons, and now with our latest 300- to 500-ton all-terrain cranes, Allison has always delivered reliable performance and high-quality products,” said Ma Qingjie, deputy general manager, XCMG Crane Sales. “We will continue to join forces to lead the industry in developing all-terrain cranes that are fast, accurate and stable.”

“The successful integration of the Allison 4970SP into XCMG’s all-terrain cranes demonstrates Allison’s commitment to customer-centric innovation,” said Brian Geiselhart, executive director, Asia Pacific Sales, Allison Transmission. “We look forward to continued collaboration with XCMG to develop solutions that deliver unparalleled performance and productivity for major infrastructure applications worldwide.”