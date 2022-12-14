Allison awarded $51 million tank contract

Allison Transmission has been awarded a $51 million contract for the X1100-3B1 transmission and technical support for the Abrams Main Battle Tank used by the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Deliveries and technical support under this contract will begin in January 2023 and continue through March 2024.

The X1100-3B1 transmission that Allison will provide for the Abrams Main Battle Tank is specifically geared for heavy tracked combat vehicles. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

“The Abrams is the most prevalent main battle tank in the free world, and the recent announcement of defense sales expanding to Taiwan, Australia and Poland increases its presence to eight U.S. partner nations. Allison is proud to support the U.S. Army and our global customers today and for decades to come,” said Dana Pittard, vice president for Defense Programs, Allison Transmission.

The X1100 cross-drive transmission is geared for heavy tracked combat vehicles from 50 to 70 tons, and can accept either a diesel or turbine engine rated up to 1,500 hp. It offers four forward ranges, two reverse ranges and a cross-drive design that integrates steering and braking into a single compact, rugged unit.

Pittard said Allison is proud of its relationships with the U.S. Army as well as other global defense vehicle manufacturers, noting the company’s internal investments have resulted in new contracts over the last six months for Abrams, the U.S. Army’s newest light tank (Mobile Protected Firepower), M88A3 HERCULES and India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle.

“The future is very exciting,” Pittard added, “as Allison will have a new defense production program launch every year for the next several years.”