Allison and JJE to collaborate on electrified CV powertrain solutions

By Julian Buckley22 September 2021

Allison Transmission 100D electric axle Allison Transmission eGen Power 100D electric axle for trucks

Allison Transmission has announced it is to collaborate with Jing-Jin Electric (JJE) to develop electrified powertrain solutions for commercial vehicles.

The partnership will bring together Allison’s knowledge of fully-electric and hybrid commercial propulsion systems with JJE’s electric motor and inverter expertise.

Established in 2008, JJE has been delivering electric motors and power electronics to the market for more than 10 years. The company also offers direct access to the CV market in China.

In addition to new tech, the companies will look to define portfolio scope, manufacturing locations and supporting resources.

Allison has further committed to provide debt financing to support for JJE North America’s CV electric drive product development, testing and manufacturing activities.

Speaking about the collaboration, David S. Graziosi, chairman and CEO of Allison Transmission, Inc., said: “Both Allison and JJE share a common goal of developing and supporting industry-leading fully integrated electrified propulsion systems and this collaboration will uniquely position us to meet the growing demands and needs of the marketplace.”

“Commercial vehicle’s electrification will be one of the greatest contributors to carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. JJE and Allison will combine our best competencies to create the most powerful, most efficient and most reliable electrified powertrains for our global commercial vehicle customers,” said Ping Yu, chairman and CEO, Jing-Jin Electric.

