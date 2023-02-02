Alfdex gets big separator order from global truck and bus OEM

Alfdex AB, the 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric, said it has received a contract to supply electric disc separators to a major global truck and bus OEM. Manufacturing is anticipated to start in 2025 and revenues in total are expected to exceed 2B SEK (approximately $192.8 million) over the ensuring 10 years.

Alfdex has received a major order for its g-Cleaner electric disc separator from a global manufacturer of trucks and buses. (Photo: Afldex)

“This win represents another significant breakthrough for Alfdex” said Martin Kunz, president and CEO of Concentric AB. “The Alfdex oil mist separator has been a market leading technology, used to meet the world’s most exacting emissions standards for many years and this new win demonstrates their ability to develop new technologies to meet the evolving needs of the market.

“This new generation of products will provide better performance and lower energy consumption for customers in the years to come, helping them to lower their emissions- an increasingly important consideration as we drive towards net zero”.

Alfdex has a long history as a global supplier of technologies for the active cleaning of crankcase gases in heavy-duty truck engines. With the onset of even more stringent emission legislation, such as Euro 7, as well as new demands for CO2 reductions, Alfdex has added the g-Cleaner range of electrically powered disc separators to its product offering.

The g-Cleaner uses centrifugal separation to prevent contaminated ventilated crankcase gases from returning to the inlet of combustion engines or being emitted to the environment. The core of the process is a rotating conical disc stack, which is driven by an electric motor at speeds of 7000 to 9000 rpm. The centrifugal forces make the droplets and particles coalesce into larger clusters that flow toward the outer edge of the discs. From there they are discharged onto the inner wall of the separator housing. The droplets and particles are then directed down to the bottom of the g-Cleaner, before finally being returned to the engine sump. Cleaned crankcase gases are either returned to the engine or emitted into the air.

This is Alfdex’s second major contract for its electric separator technology, as in 2021 it announced a $38.5 million order from a global truck manufacturer, with production to begin in 2024.