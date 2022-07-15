Agriculture Interoperability Network to simplify data sharing

Ford has made it harder for the battery electric pickup startups to get off the ground with the launch of the all-electric F-150 Lightning Pro. Since its May 2021 debut there have been reservations off the charts for one of the most complete battery electric vehicle and software package that appears to check all the boxes. The F-150 Lightning Pro highlights include two available range options of a standard, available for retail and commercial customers at just under US$40,000, and an available extended range that is available only for commercial customers regardless of fleet size.