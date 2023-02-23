AGCO to debut high-speed CORE engine at ConExpo

AGCO Power will present its latest powertrain solutions at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in its shared booth with exhaust line solutions provider Proventia. This includes the debut of a high-speed model of the new CORE75 7.5 L engine, which is the first in a new line of engines introduced last October.

AGCO Power CORE75 engine.

The high-speed version of the CORE75 offers 12% more power compared to its low-speed variant (299 hp/233 kW), the company said, as well as a wide speed range up to 2100 rpm, 24V electrics and an optional PWM-controlled alternator. It features a fuel economy of up to 0.309 lb./hph (188 g/kWh).

The CORE engine family is designed to be future proof, with the CORE75 fully compatible with HVO fuels and designed to enable use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen, methanol and biogas in future with relatively minor design and component changes, said AGCO.

Also on display will be the next-generation 8.4 L 84LXTN HVO/Diesel engine, which AGCO said delivers more power and torque and a simplified structure for reliable performance even in tough conditions.

See AGCO Power in ConExpo booth S64821