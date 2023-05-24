AGCO to build Fendt customer experience center

AGCO is planning a new Fendt Lodge visitor center in southern Minnesota, to be open early next year. (Photo: AGCO Corp.)

AGCO Corp. plans to transform its Jackson, Minn., customer facility – formerly known as the Intivity Center -- into the home of its Fendt brand in North America. Upon its grand opening in early 2024, a new customer experience center, called the Fendt Lodge, will become the brand’s center for customer visits, launch events, dealer meetings, factory tours, and corporate gatherings.

Fendt’s Rogator applicator and track tractors, as well as other AGCO machinery, are currently manufactured in the Jackson facility’s manufacturing component.

“The Fendt Lodge will provide an unparalleled opportunity for our customers, dealers, and team members to come together, learn from each other, and ensure that our solutions exceed their needs,” said Joe DiPietro, vice president of Fendt North America.

Plans for the Fendt Lodge are still being finalized, but the vast center will occupy approximately 16,000 sq. ft. and will be designed to be a home away from home for North American farmers and styled appropriately for the brand. Amenities will include a hands-on history center, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, views of the factory’s assembly line, and a coffee bar and gift shop. Though the lodge will host frequent customer, dealer and corporate gatherings, the company said it will also be open to the public for visitor tours.

The company said Fendt has grown rapidly in North America, with dealership locations opening throughout the U.S. and Canada and strong brand affinity among farmers of all sizes and types.

The brand offers a complete lineup of farming solutions, including tractors, planters, combines and applicators.

“The opening of this new customer center aligns perfectly with our ‘Grow Bold’ theme,” said DiPietro. “Fendt offers farming’s most innovative and impressive solutions, and the Fendt Lodge will provide visitors with the same experience. We’re excited to welcome farmers home to the Fendt Lodge.”