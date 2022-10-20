AGCO launches first in new CORE engine series

AGCO Power CORE75 engine (Photo: AGCO Power)

AGCO Power manufactures engines for a series of tractor brands, including Fendt, Valtra and Massey Ferguson. In addition, the Finnish company powers a wide range of heavy machinery.

Engines produced by AGCO are already compatible with HVO, or hydrotreated vegetable oil, a drop-in replacement for fossil diesel.

To support other fuels, such as hydrogen and biomethane, the company is planning development of its new CORE range of engines.

The first engine in the series is the CORE75, a 7.5-litre, 223 kW diesel/HVO unit which will feature in the new Fendt Vario Gen7 tractor.

Director of Engineering, Kari Aaltonen, had more to say about the new engine: “AGCO Power CORE75 delivers 1450 Nm of torque, the highest in its power class. The engine is designed to offer maximum torque at 1300 rpm, instead of the typical 1500 rpm. This low-speed concept enables the best fuel economy on the market today in its power class, 188 g/KWh.”

The CORE75 further includes the Emission Aftertreatment (EAT) system, which allows the engine to meet stringent emissions standards without the need for an EGR system.

Fendt 700 Vario Gen7 tractor (Photo: AGCO Power)

The platform underpinning the new CORE75 will support future development of engines using other fuels, ‘based on where the market goes’. This will involve development of related tech, such as cylinder heads designed to deliver the different fuel types.

“Alternative fuels of the future such as hydrogen, ethanol, methanol, biogas, as well as electric hybrid applications set new demands for an engine,” said AGCO Power CEO Juha Tervala. “The CORE platform is designed to enable the use of alternative fuels with further development.”

Prior to production starting at the end of 2022, AGCO Power will present the new CORE75 engine at the upcoming Bauma 2022 trade fair (Hall A4.541).