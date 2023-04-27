AGCO, Hexagon expand distribution agreement

AGCO announced the signing of an agreement with digital reality solutions provider Hexagon to expand its factory-fit and aftermarket guidance offering for two of its core brands. The new arrangement expands upon an existing agreement between the companies to distribute Hexagon | NovAtel global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers and global TerraStar Correction Services, both from factory-fit and through AGCO dealers.

Hexagon’s Fuse Guide guidance system will be sold on the Massey Ferguson and Valtra tractors. (Photo: AGCO)

AGCO manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology under brands that include Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Precision Planting and Valtra. The new Fuse Guide rugged guidance and electronic steering system will be sold on the Massey Ferguson and Valtra tractor lines. As with AGCO’s premium guidance systems, the new system will utilize the NovAtel SMART7 receiver.

Fuse Guide offers customers an option between third-party aftermarket systems and AGCO’s MF Guide and Valtra Guide premium integrated guidance systems, said AGCO.

“Guidance and auto-steering technology is the first step in implementing precision ag for greater input efficiency and higher crop yields,” said Mark Theuerkauf, director, Fuse Go-to-Market at AGCO. “We anticipate that this agreement will help to increase precision agriculture technology adoption in our growth markets by providing an easy to use and price competitive guidance solution for farmers in more regions.”

Fuse Guide is intended to be marketed in Brazil in the second quarter of 2023, with additional markets to follow in 2024.