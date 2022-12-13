AGCO brands net ten AE50 Awards

Pictured here are the AE50 Award-winning Massey Ferguson WR Series Windrower and Fendt 700 Gen7 Vario tractor. (Photo: AGCO)

AGCO Corp. announced it has received ten AE50 awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). The awards span the company’s brand portfolio, including Fendt, Fuse, Intelligent Ag, Massey Ferguson and Precision Planting.

The annual awards, judged by an international panel of engineering experts, recognizes the year’s 50 most innovative designs in engineering products or systems for the food and agriculture industries.

AGCO products recognized this year include the:

Fendt 700 Gen7 Vario: Redesigned to improve performance, reduce costs and increase productivity, this versatile, operator-friendly tractor line includes five models powered by AGCO Power 7.5L engines rated from 203 to 283 hp. They feature a standard VarioDrive CVT, FendtONE operators’ station, AGCO Power 7.5L engine and agronomic-boosting features such as the VarioGrip Central Tire Inflation System.

In announcing the awards, Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president and CEO, commented: “Innovation is core to our vision of being farmers’ most trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions and we’re honored to be recognized with ten AE50 Awards across our brand portfolio. Helping farmers maximize yield while reducing inputs and impact delivers real value to farmers and motivates our team to accelerate the pace of farmer-first innovation in every area of our business.”