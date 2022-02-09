Achs new CEO at Super Steel

Super Steel LLC, the Wisconsin-based provider of fabrication, coating and assembly services to a broad range of machine and vehicle markets, has appointed Stephan Achs to CEO.

Stephan Achs

He succeeds Paul Luber, who served as acting CEO and will continue as chairman of the board, with Jason Gaare continuing as president and CFO.

Achs has more than 30 years of multifunction management experience at companies such as Helgesen, United Alloy, Kolbenschmidt and SKF.

“I am thrilled to have Stephan lead the company into the next century of growth,” said Luber. “He joins us at an exciting time with our recent move into our expanded Mequon, Wis., manufacturing facility.”

Super Steel is a 99-year-old, privately held company that serves the industrial, agricultural, construction, mining, transportation, defense and power generation industries.