Aceinna launches new technology for autonomous vehicles

Aceinna has announced the INS401 INS and GNSS/RTK solution for autonomous vehicle precise positioning. The INS401 is part of ACEINNA’s new product portfolio that provides high accuracy and high integrity localization for developers and manufacturers of ADAS and autonomy solutions for autonomous vehicles of all types.

The INS401 is an advanced high performance inertial navigation system with an RTK-enabled dual frequency GNSS receiver, triple-redundant inertial sensors, and positioning engine. It is designed for use in L2+ and higher ADAS and other high-volume applications requiring precise position information and provides cm-level accuracy, enhanced reliability, and superior performance during GNSS outages, the company said. The dead reckoning solution is engineered to deliver strong performance in GNSS challenged urban environments.

The INS401 is specifically developed for automotive applications using automotive qualified components and is certified to ASIL-B level according to ISO26262. INS401 is compact turnkey unit with a rugged aluminum housing and it includes everything needed for design and development of a robust navigation system with a flexible platform that enables easy customization for fast time to market, the company said.

“Based on a decade long history in ADAS and safety applications, Aceinna is ready for today’s and future autonomous mobility applications,” said Wade Appelman, president and COO of Aceinna. “The INS401 is our next step forward, delivering complex INS/RTK technology to mass markets with turnkey products. Highly accurate INS solutions like these usually run ten grand or more - we have sliced that to under $500.”

For additional technical details, the INS401 datasheet is available at https://www.aceinna.com/inertial-systems/INS401