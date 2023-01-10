2022 was a banner year for Husco

Husco, the privately held manufacturer of hydraulic and electromechanical control systems for the off-highway and automotive industries, announced that its off-highway division was awarded $40 million in new projects to help several large global OEMs in the construction, agricultural, material handling and commercial equipment industries become automation ready.

Husco’s off-highway business had a big year in 2022. (Photo: Husco)

“Heavy equipment automation is growing across the off-highway market, with an emphasis on making equipment work smarter and with more autonomy,” said Bob Mortensen, president of Husco’s Off-Highway division. “Through advanced software controls, improved solenoid technology and patented valve technology, we are making equipment safer, more efficient, and easier to automate.

Bob Mortensen

“While these machines do not yet drive themselves, our engineering and manufacturing expertise is enabling our customers to achieve their goals of lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption with higher performance and output. We are helping equipment OEMs become automation-ready”

To support the ongoing growth in off-highway equipment automation, Husco said its Off-Highway division will invest $40 million globally in new equipment, research and development, and product tooling. The company also expects to hire 150 new full-time employees around the world in 2023, with many of the positions to be located at Husco’s Waukesha, Wis., headquarters,

“Original equipment manufacturers are investing heavily in vehicle electrification and automation,” said Austin Ramirez, Husco CEO. “Many of the vehicles produced in 2023 with Husco systems will have the capability to be operated either from the cab or by remote control. We are getting close to the day when this equipment will run fully autonomously or with a single operator monitoring multiple machines operating simultaneously.”