100,000th Isuzu gasoline truck produced in Michigan

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. announced assembly of the 100,000th gasoline-powered N-Series low cab-forward truck in Charlotte, Mich., by Builtmore Contract Manufacturing.

Celebrating the 100,000th gasoline-powered N-Series truck assembled at the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing facility in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America)

Builtmore is part of The Shyft Group, which provides specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. Builtmore has been assembling the N-Series vehicles for the U.S. and Canadian markets in Charlotte since April 2011.

The latest production milestone comes less than five years after the 50,000th gasoline-powered truck was built at the facility. Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada, sees this as a testament to the increasing popularity of the company’s gasoline-powered N-Series offering, as well as the quality built into the trucks by its supply partner.

Daryl Adams, president and CEO of The Shyft Group, added, “We are proud to serve Isuzu as a cost-effective and flexible manufacturing partner for their N-Series and F-Series programs, helping support their continued growth in the medium-duty truck market.”

N-Series gasoline trucks are powered by a 6.6 L General Motors V8 engine that produces 350 hp at 4,500 rpm and generates 425 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,800 rpm. Class 3 to 5 models come in standard or crew cab versions and with GVWRs ranging from 12,000 to 19,500 lb. Class 3 and 4 editions have a GM 6L90 six-speed automatic transmission, while Class 5 variants are equipped with an Allison 1000 Rugged Duty Series six-speed automatic gearbox.

In addition to the gasoline-powered trucks, Builtmore assembles the Cummins B6.7 diesel-powered Class 6 and 7 Isuzu FTR, FVR Derate and FVR at the Charlotte facility.