10,000+ Cat engines power Sandvik drilling machines

Caterpillar Inc. and Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, a supplier of advanced products and services for mining and rock excavation, commemorated the milestone of more than 10,000 Cat engines now powering Sandvik equipment globally. The significance of the milestone was celebrated at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, with representatives from both companies coming together to recognize their collaboration as well as that of Finnish dealer Cat Avesco Oy.

Representatives from Caterpillar and Sandvik commemorate their 10,000-engine collaboration as well as that of Finnish dealer Cat Avesco Oy. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Cat industrial engines used by Sandvik range from 0.5 to 32 L and from the C2.2 to the C15B. They are installed in drilling machines and other equipment used in harsh operating environments.

“We have worked closely with Sandvik for many years to provide dependable, productive and sustainable power for many of their business units,” said Gary Jones, Caterpillar EAME sales manager. “Where the mining and rock solution part of the business is concerned, we and our dealer Avesco have built a close working relationship with Sandvik to understand more about their performance requirements for efficiency, productivity and reliability, and provide the right support, wherever and whenever it’s needed.”

Jarno Viitaniemi, product manager for the Surface Drilling Division of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions in Finland, noted a number of reasons why the company has chosen to install Cat engines in its drilling machines and equipment, from their extended service cycle, to extended warranty packages and availability of parts and service from Caterpillar’s global network.

“All these factors give our customers extra assurance when they purchase our equipment,” Viitaniemi said. “The fact that Cat machines are already present in many of the mines our customers operate is another advantage, as is the successful collaboration with Finnish Cat dealer Avesco and the track record of previous Cat engines used in other Sandvik equipment. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”